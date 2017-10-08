Ghana: Explosion don kill 2, injure 30

Image example Work still dey go on to clean up di area and treat those wey wound.

Di heavy explosions wey destroy one natural gas station for Accra, Ghana carry big fire wey kill at least two people, e still leave more than thirty others with injuries.

BBC tori person Thomas Naadi report say na two separate explosions na im those wey dey di area bin hear.

Na so di blasts dem send fire enter sky, wey force area people to run quick-quick from di Atomic Junction area, wey dey north-east of di city.

Tori be say di whole thing happen around 19:30 GMT on 7 October, when one tanker wey bin dey deliver natural gas, catch fire.

Ghana Fire service, police and military na im run come to help people.

Around dat time na im Ghana Chief Fire Officer, Ekow Blankson, tell BBC say e dey difficult for dem to off di fire.

"Na gas, no be liquid; unless dis gas don burn out, dis fire no go stop," na wetin im bin talk.

But later for night, na im all di security personnel come dey able to control di fire.

Tori be say fires like dis one dey happen from time to time for Ghana. For June 2015, na about 150 people die after fire catch one petrol station for Accra.