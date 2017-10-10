California fires: 10 people don die

Image copyright JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images Image example Di fire still dey burn for di wine country of California

10 people don die for fire wey dey burn for some part of California wine region.

Governor Jerry Brown don declare a state of emergency as people dey run comot di area.

''These fires don destroy structures, and e still dey threaten thousands of homes, dis one don cause make thousands of residents run comot.'' Governor Jerry Brown talk.

Di fire wey dey spread fast don destroy 1,500 properties.

Image copyright ROBYN BECK/Getty Images Image example People dey abandon their property run comot di area.

20,000 people run comot from Napa, Sonoma and Yuba area because of di fire incident wey dem don say na di worst wildfires wey di state don see.

Di fire start on Sunday night and nobody don know how e take start, but fire like di one wey happen dey quick spread because of a combination of strong wind and dry hot weather.

Image copyright ROBYN BECK/Getty Images Image example 20,000 people don run comot di area as di fire no gree stop

Meanwhile for Southern California, another wildfire don burn 24 houses and other buildings for rich man area for Anaheim Hills area of Orange County.