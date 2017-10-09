DR Congo: Militants don ambush 30 civilians

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di attack fit be di first mass-killing dis year for Beni city.

Militants for DR Congo corner about 30 civilians for city of Beni, come kill plenty of them before dem begin fight with army. Na politicians for di country dey talk dis one.

Di attack wey happen on Saturday for Beni city, northeast of DR Congo fit be di first mass-killing dis year for dat area if dem confirm di correct number of people wey die.

Lawmaker, Boris Maelezo tell tori people say di attackers wey bin hold cutlass and gun, corner people wey dey travel for di main road wey dey link Beni for North Kivu.

Him say dem fit don kill all di 30 civilians wey ride on top bike and di plenty people wey dey inside each vehicle.

Another lawmaker for di area, Albert Baliesima Kadukima talk say two women wey dem free bin tell local oga dem say e pass 12 people wey she see di attackers cut dia throat.

Di two lawmakers say na di Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) wey be Islamist group for Uganda get di militants. Dis militant group dey very active near di boundary of Congo and Uganda.

Eastern Congo na hot area wey plenty ethnic fight fight dey always happen.