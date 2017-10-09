Ghana explosion: We dey with you - Buhari

Image example Work still dey go on to clean up di area and treat those wey wound.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don send message to Ghana on top di gas explosion wey happen for Accra on Saturday.

Seven people die and more than thirty others injure for di tragedy wey happen.

Buhari say im know say Ghana people strong for mind and dem go overcome di gas disaster wey dey always happen for di country.

Image copyright JOHN MACDOUGALL

Im also say Ghanaians and Nigerians be brothers and sisters dem and Ghana dey for Nigeria mind.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo don thank President Buhari for di "comforting and kind words".

BBC tori person Thomas Naadi report say na two separate explosions na im those wey dey di area bin hear; fire from di gas station spread go one petrol station wey near di area, come make things worse.

Image copyright AFP

Di Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia don go see victims for hospital and im say government go make sure say dis kain thing no happen again.

'If you put eye well-well, inside dis matter, you go find out say dem for fit prevent dis explosions if people bin dey careful to obey di laws wey dey cover how to handle gas like dis. But we believe say many people no dey obey di safety measures wey dey ground on top how to offload di gas."