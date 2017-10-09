Image copyright STRINGER Image example Boko Haram don affect many people for di Lake Chad region

Eight hundred people wey dem suspect say be members of militant group Boko Haram dem don officially put dem for prison, for Nigeria.

Dis one happen on Monday wey be di first day of mass trials of thousands of people wey dem say get links to di group.

Na for military detention facility for di town of Kainji wey dey Niger state, north-central Nigeria dis one happen.

Na up to 1,670 people dem go try in di next few weeks, and 5,000 people after that one.

Dis na di biggest terrorism-related trial for Nigeria history so far, and na about seven thousand suspects dem go try. Many of dem don dey prison for many years now.

People wey sabi for Nigeria ministry of justice tell BBC say four judges nai don start di trials for where dem keep 1600 suspects.

Boko Haram: Women Bombers kill 27

Nigeria: How Boko Haram destroy 1,400 schools

Teacher don win UN award on top Boko Haram

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example So many people dey live for camps becasuse of Boko Haram

As dem dey do dat one for Niger state, other secret trials go happen for other military places across di country.

People wey dey chook eye for human rights matter and some of di families of di suspects dey fear say dis secret trial no go make di process transparent.

As e be say people wey dem wan try plenty, dis trial go fit last for many months or even years.

Boko Haram don kill more than twenty thousand people and pursue millions of others from dia house for dia eight-year insurgency for several countries for Lake Chad region.