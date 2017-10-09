Image copyright Haye Okoh Image example Aisha Buhari say dem no fit take care of am for Aso Rock Clinic

Aisha Buhari, wey be wife of Nigeria president, don give di chief medical director for Aso Villa Clinic mouth because of how di place dey.

Dis chief medical director na Husain Munir, and on Monday, im and Aisha show for one stakeholders meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Nutrition, Child Advocacy and Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH) wey happen for di presidential villa for Abuja.

Di president wife talk how she no fit use di clinic when she sick, and say she come end up for one hospital wey she say na foreigners get am for Abuja.

"If somebody like Mr President fit spend several months outside Nigeria, then you go wonder wetin go happen to common man for street?"

Di First Lady also tell Munir say di budget wey dem give di clinic, say im must give account.

"I call Aso Clinic to find out if dem get X-Ray machine, dem say e no dey work."

When President Muhammadu Buhari bin sick dis year, na London im go treat imself.

Dat one come dey make people wonder wetin be di use of di Aso Rock clinic, wey dey receive billions of Naira for budget every year.