Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Kenya Opposition leader, Raila Odinga

Di main opposition leader of Kenya and candidate of di National Super Alliance coalition (Nasa) say im don wash im hand comot for di fresh presidential elections wey suppose happen in two weeks' time.

Na for press conference for Kenya capital, Nairobi na im Raila Odinga say im wan give di Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) time to make di kain change wey go make di next election wey dem go organise dey free and fair.

Kenyan lawyer Nelson Havi tell BBC say: "E mean say no election go hold for 26 October. Di IEBC fit cancel the election, start everything new, or dem go just declare Uhuru (Kenyatta as) President. If IEBC decide to do new elections, then dem go hold am for January 2018."

Di new elections go happen for January 2018, after dem go don organise fresh nomination of candidates.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Supporters of Raila Odinga bin dey protest for Kisumu, Nairobi after Supreme court cancel di result of di first election.

Before today announcement, Odinga suppose challenge di ruling Jubilee party candidate and current President Uhuru Kenyatta for October 26.

But supporters and members of NASA dey vex for di IEBC on top di changes wey Odinga say must happen before im go get mind to contest di elections.

For Kenya history, electoral matter dey usually cause serious palava.

During di first election for 8 August, di IEBC declare President Kenyatta di winner of di first election with over 1.5 million votes, but Mr Odinga no agree to accept the result; im say di election na fraud, something wey Kenya supreme court agree with. Na dis one make court cancel di result of di election and order fresh elections.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, wey be one of di NGOs di government dey try to ban, say 37 people die inside Nairobi City and western parts of di country, where opposition leader Raila Odinga get many supporters.

Di Kenyan parliament dey currently work on one Bill wey go change di electoral law and system.