Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lagos marine police dey usually patrol di area

Di Lagos state government don confirm say na 19 people dem rescue for one boat accident wey happen for Oworonshoki, wey dey for di end of di Third Mainland Bridge.

One policewoman die for di accident wey happen wen one passenger boat, wey dey travel from Ikorodu to CMS for Lagos Island jam another boat wey dey inside water.

Managing Director of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel say people wey dem rescue include di husband of di woman wey die.

LASWA emergency response team don give di deadi body to Marine Police.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Community for around Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, Nigeria

Mr. Emmanuel talk say police don begin investigations to know how di accident take happen.

Im add say dem don remove di wooden boat wey cause di accident from water.

Boat accident dey common for Nigeria. Na last month 12 people die for boat accident for di Ilashe area of Lagos, wey di state government blame on overloading.