Image copyright JEKESAI NJIKIZANA Image example Patrick Chinamasa go begin put eye for internet matter for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe don appoint Patrick Chinamasa to lead di new Cyber Security Ministry wey go focus on social media crimes and other websites ahead of election for di country wey go happen next year.

President Mugabe bin reshuffle im cabinet on Monday, and im move Chinamasa from di finance ministry enter dis new one.

Chinamasa bin first serve as finance minister after Mugabe win re-election for 2013 and dis move to head di new Ministry of Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation nobodi see am dey come.

Last month, Chinamasa say government go begin treat social media as security threat.

Im accuse users say dem dey spread rumours say things like basic goods no too dey, wey come make people begin buy out of panic, and increase dia price.

Image copyright ROSLAN RAHMAN Image example Mugabe don dey vex for some kain social media post for im country

Di government body don dey pepper dem with social media after activists like pastor Evan Mawararire and im #ThisFlag movement last year use social media organise one stay-at-home demonstration.

Chinamasa, wey be lawyer by training, go also dey responsible to bring cyber crimes bill come parliament wey dem don dey wait for long time, wey go make am criminal offence to post false information for internet, do revenge porn, cyber-bullying and online activity wey dey against di government.

BBC tori person Shingai Nyoka say dis decision dey come wen social media and internet dey grow for di country, but di thing be say dem no dey based for Zimbabwe.

President Mugabe and im family don accuse social media of spreading "fake news" while dis Patrick Chinamasa - wey dem just appoint - warn last month say government go treat social media as security threat.