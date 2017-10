Nigeria: Kaduna Teachers don fail Primary 4 test

Image copyright Wikimedia Image example Dis na di kain school pickin dem wey suppose write di same test di Kaduna teachers fail

Twenty thousand primary school teacher dem go lose their job for Kaduna State, northern Nigeria because dem no fit pass examination test wey primary 4 school pickin fit write.

Di government say dem go sack di teacher dem because as dem fail, e mean say dem no sabi work, and to remove dem go restore di respect and quality of government primary school dem.

Dis one dey happen as plenty people dey concerned say plenty primary and secondary school inside Nigeria dey graduate student wey no sabi book.

Di state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, tell World Bank on Monday October 9 say na 33,000 primary school teacher dem bin write di test for different time, but 66% of dem fail.

Tori be say 25,000 teachers for di state fail to score up to 75% when dem write di examinations wey di primary four pickin dem fit write.

Now Mr El-Rufai say im government dey plan to employ fresh and qualified teachers to replace dem.

One senior oga for Kaduna state tell BBC say more tests go take place for secondary school teachers in di coming weeks to determine whether those ones sef sabi work.