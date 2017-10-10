Monkeypox: How di virus enter 7 Nigeria states

Image copyright Facebook: Fobi Kingley Image example Dis na di sign and rash wey person go see for bodi if na monkeypox

Since wey di first Monkeypox case happen for Bayelsa, Nigeria, di thing don spread enter 6 other states.

Na on Monday 9 October na im di country National Centre for Disease Control announce say apart from Bayelsa, dis Monkeypox don enter Lagos, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti and Ogun state.

BBC tori person Daniel Semeniworima speak to different authorities wey dey handle health matter for di states.

Dis na how e happen

Image copyright Facebook: Fobi Kingley Image example Rash on top person face wey be like monkeypox

Lagos: Na two people dem suspect say get di sickness. According to di Commissioner for Health for Lagos wey be Jide Idris, one of dem eat bushmeat for Bayelsa State before e enter Lagos, begin sick.

Rivers: Di University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital say na two people na im get di virus, and all of dem dey live for di state, before dem rush dem enter isolation unit for di hospital.

Bayelsa: According to Nigeria Center for Disease Control na on September 22 di virus show face for Bayelsa. Professor Nicholas Etebu wey be commissioner for health talk say 13 people bin catch di sickness and dem dey suspect 49 others; all di cases dey hospital.

Akwa Ibom: Tori be say na four people inside one family for Uyo and one other man na im dem suspect say get di disease and all of dem dey isolation according to Dominic Ukpong, di Akwa Ibom Health Commissioner.

Cross River: Dr. Inyang Asibong wey be Cross River Commissioner for Health tell BBC Pidgin say di virus first start with one case wey dem suspect for Ikom area, after one man wey be farmer for Boki forest area (where monkey plenty) show sign of di virus. Di man confess say im bin chop bush meat for Akwa Ibom, where im return from. Dr. Asibong add say two health workers wey dey treat am don also sick.

Ogun: On Tuesday October 10 government talk say nothing like Monkeypox dey for di state. Di Commissioner for Health Babatunde Ipaye blame one health officer for di state hospital, Ijebu Ode wey report wetin im notice on top one patient. Na rom here dem report am give Federal Government wey come put am inside di number wey Nigeria Center for Disease Control announce.

Anybodi don die on top dis sickness?

Nobody wey get di sickness don die, as at Tuesday October 10. 2017 Di Monkeypox virus dey take five to 21 days to show face for any person bodi, according to experts dem.

Na bush animals like squirrel, rat and monkey dey first carry Monkeypox give human being.

Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River dey for South-Southern region for Nigeria wey get plenty rain forest where dis bush animals like squirrel, rat and monkey dey plenty pass.