Image copyright AFP Image example NDLEA and Nigeria Army join hand to for 'Forward Operation Base' in Kogi

Three officials of di National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) don die from shoot-shoot inside Okene, Kogi State, for central Nigeria.

Di attack bin happen around 8:30pm, as dem dey patrol close to di main gate of Federal College of Education (FCE) Okene.

Authorities say di names of di officers na Onwumere Nicholas, Peter Ebun and Abraham Musa.

Idris Bello wey be di State Commandant of di NDLEA, tell tori people dis weekend say di gunmen "show from nowhere" to attack six of dia officials.

Three of dem escape and di suspects run comot with two of dia guns.

Mr Bello say NDLEA don join hand to put carry begin plan to arrest di people wey do dis crime.

For August, di Kogi Government bin establish 'Forward Operation Base' for Okene with di Nigerian Army to take fight kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes dem.

But di plan still never achieve any result, according to some people wey dey put eye for di matter.