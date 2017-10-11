Image copyright Reuters Image example President Mutharika say di killing don cause am serious concern

E don reach like five people now wey don die for Malawi because some people say dem dey do like vampires.

Di tori wey we hear be say na vigilante kill dis people after dem accuse dem say dem drink human blood for ritual.

United Nations people dey fear, dem don comot two of dia staff from di two areas wey dey southern Malawi because of di fear of vampire wey don hold everybody there.

Government don order 10 hour curfew wey mean say nobody fit move or comot for house from 7am reach 5pm.

Di matter dey vex President Peter Mutharika. Im say di issue na serious matter and government no joke with am.

Im don order say make dem do proper investigation to find people wey dey accuse and kill dia fellow country people on top vampire matter.

UN think say e be like say dis vampire thing na from Mozambique di rumour comot, come cross border enter Malawi districts of Mulanje and Phalombe.

We still no know wetin start dis kain fear-fear for vampire, but UN report wey Reuters chook eye put say villagers don put road blocks for road as dem dey try catch 'vampires'.

Therefore, UN say make all dia staff relocate from di area go where dia safety sure.