Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kenyans dey confuse as to whether di election go still hold

More confusion don enter di presidential election for Kenya wey di Supreme Court say make dem do again.

Na only yesterday, 10 October, Raila Odinga, wey be di opposition leader wey dey contest against President Uhuru Kenyatta, comot to talk say im no do again because dem refuse to do reform for di electoral commission.

Now, di High Court wey tanda for Nairobi don rule say dem suppose add another candidate join for di election.

Ekuru Aukot, wey dey represent Third way Alliance Party of Kenya, contest for di first election wey di Supreme Court cancel. But dem no come add am join for di one wey wan do again.

Im carry di matter go court.

High Court Justice John Mativo say IEBC, di bodi wey dey conduct election for Kenya, must to add Aukot join for di one wey dem wan do dis October.

Dis one don confuse things now because Kenyans no know whether di election go still hold or not.