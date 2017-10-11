Girl Education: South Sudan na di ''worst'' place to learn
South Sudan don make list as di worst place for di world for girls to get education according to latest report.
Gayle Smith, president of di One campaign, di organisation wey carry out di research talk say di failures wey surround education for girls na global crisis wey dey promote poverty.
"Over 130 million girls no dey school - that na 130 million girls wey fit be engineers, entrepreneurs, teachers and politicians wey di world dey miss dia leadership ."
Dem base di ranking on:
- di number of girls wey no get place to go for primary school
- di number of girls wey no get where to go for secondary school
- di number of girls wey dey finish primary school
- di number of girls wey dey finish secondary school
- di average number of years girls dey spend for school
- di number of girls wey be illiterate
- di level of training teachers get
- di number of pupils to teachers
- di amount government dey spend ontop education
Di five countries wey hard for girls to get education na:
South Sudan
Dis country wey be di newest country for di world don see plenty war and violence. Destruction of schools na one of di result of di palava. Three in four girls no dey make am to primary school for there.
Central African Republic
For dis country na one teacher to every 80 pupils.
Niger
Only 17% of women between di age of 15 and 24 dey sabi book.
Afghanistan
For dis country, wide gender gap dey. Boys dey go school more than girls.
Chad
Plenty social and economic roadblock dey stop girls and women from getting education
Early dis month, United nations warn say 600 million pickins wey suppose dey school no get basic skills for maths and reading.
Six out of 10 teenagers around di world dey school but no dey learn, say dem no dey get di basic level of skills for learning. Dem say dis na learning crisis.