Image copyright UNICEF Image example Mali, Guinea and Liberia dey among di countries wey e hard for girls to get education

South Sudan don make list as di worst place for di world for girls to get education according to latest report.

Gayle Smith, president of di One campaign, di organisation wey carry out di research talk say di failures wey surround education for girls na global crisis wey dey promote poverty.

"Over 130 million girls no dey school - that na 130 million girls wey fit be engineers, entrepreneurs, teachers and politicians wey di world dey miss dia leadership ."

Dem base di ranking on:

di number of girls wey no get place to go for primary school

di number of girls wey no get where to go for secondary school

di number of girls wey dey finish primary school

di number of girls wey dey finish secondary school

di average number of years girls dey spend for school

di number of girls wey be illiterate

di level of training teachers get

di number of pupils to teachers

di amount government dey spend ontop education

Image copyright UNICEF Image example For many developing countries schools no get equipment wey dem need to take learn

Di five countries wey hard for girls to get education na:

South Sudan

Dis country wey be di newest country for di world don see plenty war and violence. Destruction of schools na one of di result of di palava. Three in four girls no dey make am to primary school for there.

Central African Republic

For dis country na one teacher to every 80 pupils.

Niger

Only 17% of women between di age of 15 and 24 dey sabi book.

Afghanistan

For dis country, wide gender gap dey. Boys dey go school more than girls.

Chad

Plenty social and economic roadblock dey stop girls and women from getting education

Early dis month, United nations warn say 600 million pickins wey suppose dey school no get basic skills for maths and reading.

Six out of 10 teenagers around di world dey school but no dey learn, say dem no dey get di basic level of skills for learning. Dem say dis na learning crisis.