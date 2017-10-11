Image example One mama for Niger talk say many family no get choice… Wen rich man come with millions to marry dia pickin. Dey go allow dem marry, even if di girl dey young.

Di number of girls for world wey dem dey force to enter illegal marriage don reach like 7.5 million.

Dis na according to di study wey Save di Children do together with World Bank.

Save di Children na group wey dey help pickin dem.

Dem tell di story of one 12-year-old for Senegal and 15-year-old for Sierra Leone wey dem force enter child marriage.

Wetin dey happen be say dis small girls go come quick-quick get belle and stop to dey go school.

Some of dem come from family where di Papa and Mama don die, or na only one of dem na im don die- dey go come byforce di girls to marry person wey go fit put dem for house to stay, or give dem food chop and give money to di girl family members.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis young actress dey play di role of 10 years-old girl Giorgia wey dem force to marry 47-year-old man during one event wey Amnesty International organize to stop child marriage.

Save di Children talk say African countries wey dey do dis illegal marriage well-well na Niger, Central African Republic and Chad.

Niger na im get one of di highest rate of child marriage for di world; dem dey struggle to stop di practice.

About 24% of girls for there don enter marriage by di time dey reach 15 years old and e dey even dey worst reach nearly 80% by di age of 18. Di main reason na poverty.

Save di Children advise say any country wey never set 18 years as di lowest age for marriage inside their law suppose put am quick-quick.

Dem say e no dey easy for di first time to make sure say everybody follow di law, but e go good make di country start am first.