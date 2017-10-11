Image copyright DIETER NAGL/Getty Images Image example Diezani dey face corruption charges for different countries aside from Nigeria

Diezani Alison-Madueke wey be former Minister of Petroleum Resources for Nigeria go forever forget 56 houses wey dem trace to am.

Dis na wetin di Federal High Court for Lagos order on Wednesday.

Di court say dis houses dey for Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Tori be say di former minister buy them between 2011 and 2013 and she use some companies as front to get them.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wey be agency wey dey look into corruption matter for Nigeria claim say Diezani bin pay $21,982,224 for di properties.

EFCC believe say di money wey she use buy di houses na through corruption she get am.

Dem say di houses include 29 terrace buildings wey get eight four-bedroom penthouse, six three-bedroom flats, two three-bedroom mansions, two twin bedroom flats and one four-bedroom flat.

Na only last week federal government of Nigeria through di Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, talk say make Diezani stay for UK dey continue to face another corruption case wey she get there.

Image copyright SAMUEL KUBANI Image example Diezani still dey face corruption case for London

Some infomate about Diezani

Diezani Alison-Madueke na oil minister for Nigeria between 2010-2015.

For 2014, Nigeria Central Bank Governor for dat time wey be Sanusi Lamido talk say $20bn of oil money dey miss when she be oil minister, but she deny am dat time.

But right now, authorities for Nigeria, United Kingdom and America don dey put eye for her bodi on top different multi-billion dollar fraud and money laundering offences wey dem dey accuse her for.

For July dis year, US make move to seize $144m of assets, including one 200-foot yacht and big house for Manhattan; dem say na fruits of international bribery scheme wey she dey involved in. Dem say two Nigerian oil men, Kolawole Aluko and Olajide Omokore, join others bribe Mrs Alison-Madueke to win oil contracts.

According to di US Department of Justice all di plenty money na Mrs Alison-Madueke reward for "her help."

For October 2015, di UK National Crime Agency arrest her as part of dia investigation on top bribery and money laundering case.

For Nigeria, di former oil minister still dey face different corruption allegations.

For February dis year, Federal High Court for Nigeria order say make dem seize $150m wey dem say belong to her.

For August, court also seize one $37.5m apartment block wey dem say be her own, for Lagos.

Dem also order say make dem seize $2.74m and N84.54m ($269,000) wey be part of rent wey dem collect for di house.

Diezani don dey UK since 2015.

Tori be say she no fit comot di country because dem dey investigate her matter for there, and dis na why she want make Nigeria bring her come back house.