Nigeria: Court don jail 20 Boko Haram suspects

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na for secret Nigeria dey try Boko Haram suspects

20 Boko Haram suspects nai court don convict so far for di secret trial wey dey go on for Nigeria.

Na people wey dey close to di trial tell BBC dis one, on Wednesday.

Dem tell BBC say di court don sentence di Boko Haram people to between five and eight years for prison.

As e be say di trial dey happen for secret, BBC News Pidgin no fit confirm whether dis na true or not.

Na 1,600 people Nigeria government begin try for court on Monday dis week sake of say dem say di people be Boko Haram members.

As dat one dey happen, Amnesty International say as di fact say di trials dey happen for secret don make am raise serious concerns.

Amnesty say public hearing dey important to protect di right of people and for due process.

Image copyright - Image example Government still dey look for plenty Boko Haram members

Osai Ojigho wey be Amnesty International Nigeria Director say di trials for give opportunity to give justice to di victims of human rights abuses and bad things wey dem say Boko Haram members do.

"Di Nigerian authorities must ensure say all fair trial rights dey respected. Dem must get access to lawyers and interpreters if dem need am, and dem suppose protect witness dem and victims from attack wey fit happen because dem talk," dis na wetin Ojigho talk.

E don tey wey Amnesty International dey talk about how authorities dey just arrest thousands of people anyhow when dem no even get evidence and dem go just hold dem for years like dat.

Na up to 1,670 Boko Haram suspects Nigeria wan try in di next few weeks, and 5,000 people after that one.

Dis na di biggest terrorism-related trial for Nigeria history so far, and na about seven thousand suspects dem go try. Many of dem don dey prison for many years now.