Students don react to girl wey twerking with statue

Argument full ground after one video wey enter social media for August 2017, show female student dey dance with di statue of former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Adetokunbo Babatunde Sofoluwe.

Na so campus scatter on top di matter so tey even di University tell local Newspaper, Punch on Tuesday October 10, 2017 say dem no suspend di girl because of wetin she do.

Dis one na after gist bin come out say di university even suspend am for 4 semesters her because she dance with di statue.

Tori be say University of Lagos build dis statue on 11 May 2014 to remember Professor Sofoluwe wey die for im office as Vice Chancellor of di school on 11 May 2012. Even sef di university respect am well well for di plenty achievement im do for dem.

So BBC Pidgin tori people; Daniel Semeniworima and Joshua Akinyemi carry microphone and camera enter campus to go find out from student how dem take see am.