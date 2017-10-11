South Africa: Guard fit don abuse 54 school pickin

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis school girls dey waka go house after lesson; dem no be di ones wey dey inside di case

South Africa police don open case against one security guard wey dem say byforce touch and assault small-small schoolgirls for Johannesburg.

Di man appear for court today; dem no ask whether im guilty or not.

E go remain inside cell until 18 October, when dem go do bail hearing.

BBC tori person Sophie Ribstein say authorities don send social workers go di school, wey dey for Soweto, di largest township for di country.

Di whole palava start when two girls wey dey like 8 and 12 years old go police station go report. Na after di girls raise alarm na im dem discover say di man fit don assault 52 other pupils.

Tori be say di assaults dem fit don happen over 18 months.

Di social workers wey dey ground go help di school children and dem go continue to put eye, investigate di matter.

South Africa get one of di highest number of times wey rape and sexual assault dey happen, pass any other country for world.