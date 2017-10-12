Nigeria: Davido no be suspect for now - Police

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davido na popular multiple award winning Nigerian Musician

Police for Lagos Nigeria don tell BBC News Pidgin say dem don get new facts about di death of Tagbo Umeike and them dey work on am

Tagbo Umeike na friend to popular award winning afro hip hop star David Adeleke, wey people know as Davido.

Tagbo die on Oct 3 but how im die never still dey clear but autopsy report don show say im die from suffocation.

Public relations officer of di Lagos Police Command Olarinde Famous-Cole say police don tell Davido and other family members, including di friends of Mr Tagbo Umeike say make dem show for station.

''Wetin we dey do na say we wan find out, we dey investigate who Tagbo dey with and where im go di day im die.''

''Video footage and some other evidence don come out and we just dey call some other people including Mr Adeleke (Davido) for interview so that we fit understand wetin really happen.''

Di police talk say dis na ongoing investigation and dem no go fit say more about Davido involvement untill dem don get enough facts and evidence wey relate to whether im dey with Mr Tagbo that day and wetin happen before and after im die .

Another of Davido friend Olugbemiga Abiodun , DJ Olu die too some days after Tagbo die.

Police say im death no dey natural.

Dem find di dead body of DJ Olu and Chime Amechina for inside car for one underground garage for Ikoyi.

Davido don enter Instagram to hail di two friends.

On di tenth of October, Davido dedicate di two awards wey im win for di Africa Muzik Magazine Award wey happen on di eighth of October for Dallas Texas, US to im two friends on top social media.

Police say when dem don finish investigation, dem go let people know wetin really happen.