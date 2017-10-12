Image copyright MARCO LONGARI/Getty Images Image example Some Nigerians wey dey South Africa no happy wth di way things dey for there

For di last one week, two Nigerians don die for di hand of police for South Africa.

On Wednesday for India, police arrest five people over video wey circulate ontop social media wey show plenty people dey beat one Nigerian.

Nigerian government don tell BBC News Pidgin say dem dey ontop di matter.

Senior Special Assistant to Nigerian President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora matta Abike Dabiri-Erewa say Nigerian government dey in touch with government for India and South Africa.

Nigeria: ''S Africa police don kill 4 Nigerians in 3 weeks''

Abike say na 116 Nigerians don die for two years for South Africa and na police kill more than half of dem.

Police kill 25-year old Nigerian Ibrahim Badmus on Tuesday 10 October for one raid for Vaal near Johannesburg.

E no reach one week wey 35 years old Jelili Omoyele also die for Johannesburg.

Wetin dey cause all these killings?

For India, dem accuse di Nigerian man wey people beat of stealing.

For South Africa dem accuse some Nigerians say dem dey carry hard drugs.

According to federal government of Nigeria, police suppose carry out investigation and prosecute, if dem find say di person dey guilty.

Di government add say extra-judicial killing no be something Nigeria go tolerate.