E dey common for government workers for Nigeria to dey do private work

Nigeria don take decision wey go ban medical doctors wey dey work for government to do work for private hospitals.

Dis one mean say any doctor wey dey work for any government hospital, no fit get im own or even work for another private one.

Di country Health Minister, Isaac Adewole announce di decision on Wednesday 11 October for di weekly government cabinet meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Professor Adewale say government decide to look into issue of private work wey government medical doctors dey do because e don dey worry di health sector.

Dem also announce say dem don set up one committee wey go chook eye for job wey government workers dey do.

Doctors and nurse dem inside one federal hospital inside Nigeria

Nigeria Health Workers

According to World Health Organization, Nigeria get one of di largest human resources for health (HRH) inside Africa but e get plenty nurses, midwives and doctors wey no get enough ginger - like money to do dia work well.

In fact WHO talk say though di travel abroad for better work don reduce for health workers for Nigeria, di palava na say di country no get enough health workers and equipment to deliver body matter .

Dis government decision dey come just weeks afta Health workers like Nigeria Medical Association and Joint Health Workers Union bin go strike on top welfare matter.