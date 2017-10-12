Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davido na popular afro hip hop artiste for Africa

New facts about di death of Tagbo Umeike wey police for Lagos Nigeria don find fit mean say popular afro hip hop star Davido, get more questions to answer.

According to wetin local media dey report, Lagos Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal talk say video from Close Circuit Television (CCTV) wey dey for Lagos General Hospital show say na Davido escort driver Tunde Usutu and two of im friends, Agbeje Olaoye and Idris Busari carry Tagbo dead body go drop for di hospital.

Dis one na after police bin don talk say, Davido bin tell dem say "im no know how Tagbo dead body manage reach di hospital".

Now police dey talk say Davido dey lie about how im friend take die.

Tori be say Tagbo Umeike na di singer friend wey die on 3 October 2017, but how im die never still dey clear.

Autopsy report wey dem do, don show say im die from suffocation.

Image copyright Instagram: @policenglagos Image example Lagos Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal

Earlier before dis time, Public Relations Officer for Lagos Police Command Olarinde Famous-Cole tell BBC News Pidgin say police don tell Davido and other family members, including di friends of Tagbo say make dem show for station.

''Wetin we dey do na say we wan find out. We dey investigate who Tagbo dey with and where im go di day im die.''

''Video footage and some other evidence don come out and we just dey call some other people including Davido for interview so dat we fit understand wetin really happen,'' im add.

Di police talk say dis na ongoing investigation and dem no go fit say more about Davido involvement until dem don get enough facts and evidence wey relate to whether im dey with Tagbo dat day and wetin happen before and after im die .

Another of Davido friend Olugbemiga Abiodun, wey popular as DJ Olu die too some days after Tagbo die.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davido na popular multiple award winning Nigerian Musician

Police say im death no dey natural.

Dem find di dead body of DJ Olu and another person wey dem identify as Chime Amechina, for inside car for one underground garage for Ikoyi, Lagos.