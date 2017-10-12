Image copyright Getty Images Image example Opposition supporters wey dey protest for Nairobi on 11 October, 2017

Kenya capital Nairobi, business town of Mombasa and Kisumu wey be opposition main town, "na no go area" now for any kind of demonstration.

Di country minister for internal security, Fred Matiang'i, wey announce di ban talk say anybody wey organise protest na im dem go hold responsible for any damage wey happen.

Raila Odinga supporters say election officials dey favour di ruling party.

Tori be say tension full ground for Kenya since wey Supreme Court cancel results of di August presidential election.

And as if dat one no dey enough, di country main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, don announce say im no go contest di repeat presidential election wey suppose hold on 26 October.

Dat one done make im supporters begin dey do regular protests.

According to Matiang'i, di ban on top demonstration na because as tins be so, danger dey near and wetin fit scatter public peace and order fit happen.

Dis three towns of Nairobi, Mobasa and Kisumu na dem wey get di highest kill-kill and fighty-fighty since di presidential matter start for Kenya dis year.