Liberia Elections: Na George Weah dey lead

Image copyright AFP Image example Mr George Weah na senator for Montserrado County for Liberia

National Elections Commission of Liberia don dey release Tuesday's presidential elections small-small and na former footballer wey turn politician, George Weah, na im get vote pass so far.

Wetin di National Elections Commission (NEC) show for di votes wey dem don count so far show say Weah get more votes for 11 out of di 15 regions.

Di person wey dey follow am na Vice President Joseph Boakai. Im get more votes for one region and dey second for di other ones.

As candidate, you need to gather over 50% of votes before dem declare you winner.

But if nobody get di 50%, dem go do second round. NEC don plan dat one for November.

Whoever win go become di next president after Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, wey be first woman wey dem vote president for Africa. Im also win Nobel Peace prize.

Wenger follow fake news

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, take hand cover face yesterday when im mistakenly congratulate Weah for im election victory.

Wenger bin coach di former player when di two dey Monaco for France.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsene Wenger na Weah coach when im be oga for French club Monaco

Wenger talk for press conference say "I go like to congratulate one of my former players, wey don become president for Liberia,".

"E no common say former player become president of country. So, you do well, Georgie".

Di Arsenal oga follow hear di news for internet, even though e no true.

NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya say im no like as people dey carry fake tori give people. Im say di commission dey try make sure say na correct result dem dey give sharp-sharp.

"Di commission never declare anybody winner".

But some parties wey also get candidates for di election dey claim say mago-mago dey inside and dem ready to carry di matter go court.

Image copyright AFP Image example Vice-President Joseph Boakai says Liberians wan see better development

Current president Ms Sirleaf, 78, who dey comot after im don do two terms talk say di election dey successful.