Chad don carry dia army comot Niger

Chad don withdraw hundreds of dia troops from Niger wey dey help local forces fight Boko Haram Islamist militants, dat na according to humanitarian sources and officials.

Dis one fit affect di region fight against kill-kill people wey don kill thousands of people, e fit even cause plenty people to run comot for di area and dis one fit lead to another wahala.

Chad defence officials never put mouth for di tori.

After United States put travel ban on top dia head, Chad warn say e go affect dia involvement for di fight against Boko Haram.

People wey dey live for di area say dem don already dey feel am for Diffa region, wey don see some attacks by Boko Haram militant wey dey cross over from dia base for Nigeria.