Davido wahala: Wetin you suppose know

Davido don loose three of im friends within one week

E be like say di yawa wey Afrobeat musician, Davido, dey face don enter gear two.

Di musician don release statement and CCTV video wey im hope say go prove say im no sabi wetin happen to im friend Tagbo Umeike wey make am die.

But Police say im dey cover mouth talk for dem, say im know pass wetin im don tell dem. Dem don call am back make im come answer question.

So how di matter take reach di level?

Tagbo matter show for Twitter

Nigerian actress, Caroline Danjuma, enter social media on 3 October begin dey ask Davido wetin happen to im friend, Tagbo wey dem follow comot di night before.

She don delete di post but people don already see am. For inside di post, she ask..."Davido, where Tagbo dey .... he bin dey with you and your crew last night ... you come wear face cap to hide face after e bin die for your car... una come troway am for general hospital, run... di law go work dis time... una better produce Tagbo alive.. @davidoofficial."

Ms Danjuma na Tagbo girlfriend.

Davido reply Ms Danjuma

Di next day, 4 October, Davido come out talk for di first time on top di matter. Davido go Snapchat to give im own message on top di matter wey bin already start to grow.

Police case

Di police come enter di matter because as Ms Danjuma bin talk, once dem put di bodi for hospital, e bin turn to police matter. Na im dem call Davido on top di matter and im bin talk say im no know wetin happen to Tagbo, say na for Shisha bar im see am last.

CCTV video comot

Video wey hospital CCTV record show as dem drop Tagbo dead body for hospital. For di video, dem see one police escort car wey Davido dey use come drop di bodi for di hospital.

Autopsy Report also comot

Doctors dem do test wey dem dey do for dead body to sabi how di person die - dat na wetin dem dey call autopsy. Di tori wey dem bring for 11 October come show say na suffocation kill Tagbo.

Police start to investigate Davido

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar do press conference come say wetin dem see for hospital CCTV and wetin Davido first tell dem no match.

Dem say make Davido and some other people come back station to answer question.

Davido write dis one for Instagram Stories wey dey disappear after 24 hours

Davido release im own CCTV video

October 12, Davido release di video wey CCTV record for di Shisha bar wey im go with Tagbo. For di video, Tagbo still dey alive dat time, but e be like say im don high as im dey stagger anyhow, im dey push people and people push am back. Davido dey near am dey look am.

Later, somebody put hand round Tagbo come carry am enter one place wey look like club.