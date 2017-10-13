Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davido na popular musician wey don win plenty awards

Afrobeat musician, Davido, don release statement and CCTV video wey im wan use prove say im no sabi wetin happen when im friend Tagbo Umeike die.

Di CCTV video show Davido, Tagbo and some other people on 3 October for night club car park around 12:21 - 12:23 am.

Dis one na after Commissioner of Police Lagos, Imohimi Edgal on Wednesday say dem don tell Davido make im show for questioning because of new tori wey dem discover.

Edgal say dem don see new CCTV video wey show say na police car wey dey attached to Davido na im go drop Tagbo dead body for General Hospital for Lagos Island.

So dem wan know di person wey carry di dead body drop go dia and why di person do am.

Police say im die of suffocation.

But Davido say im no know anything about how Tagbo dead body take land for hospital.

Di video wey im release show Davido and Tagbo together for car park and e be like say Tagbo no balance, im dey stagger anyhow like person wey drink.

Later someone come help am waka back enter club.

Davido no follow am enter di club.

Davido also post letter from im lawyer Norrison Quakers wey talk say after Tagbo enter inside club, Davido comot dia go other places like Shisha Room, Oniru beach and DNA night club, where im hear say im friend Tagbo don die.

On top how di police car wey belong to Davido convoy come reach hospital? Di letter say na police and other friends of Tagbo drive am go dia.