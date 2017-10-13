Nigeria: President condole with students wey drown

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Buhari talk for di matter early on 13 October

Government of Nigeria don send message of sorry to di family of students wey die as dem dey do school trip for Kaduna, northwest side of di country.

Di students bin dey attend one private secondary school and dem bin dey visit one waterworks facility when di accident happen.

Na for inside statement na im President Muhammadu Buhari say im dey "very sad about tori say some students of Victory College, Ungwan Yelwa, drown inside di Kaduna River for di state capital.

President Buhari say dis na difficult time, and im "thoughts and prayers dey with di families of di students wey die and di management of di College."

E still greet di government and people of di State.

Na fall na im di students fall from one old boat wey dem dey on top of. Na so everything turn enter water. Di Executive Secretary of di Kaduna State Emergency management agency wey be Ezekiel Baba-Karik, say so far, na three dead bodi dem don recover from di river.

Tori be say some still dey missing, while others dey receive treatment for hospital.

Na all dis one make di President say im "pray say God go comfort all di families and friends wey dey affected."

Im wish "speedy recovery" to other teachers and students wey still dey shock over di bad matter.