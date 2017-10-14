Ghana: 'We no reduce soldiers dem money'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana soldiers dey work on top different United Nations missions; like dis one wey dey DR Congo, for 2007.

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) don deny tori say dem get plan to reduce di money wey dem dey pay di country soldiers wey dey do UN peace-keeping work.

Na one local newspaper bin say GAF don cut di daily allowance of peacekeepers from $35 to $31 per day.

But dia di Director of Public Relations, wey be Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie, sign statement wey say di informate na lie, and make people no put am for mind.

Dis statement say GFA dey worry about report on 12 October wey claim say Ghana government no dey keep dia promise.

"GAF wan say dis wetin we approve na payment of $35 per soldier per day and we no plan to reduce am. Dis bad-bad word wey dem dey talk no be better thing, and we dey advise everybodi to comot eye and ear from dis tori."

Na for March 2017, na im President Nana Akufo-Addo, bin announce say im go increase di peacekeeping soldiers dia allowances from $31 to $35; dem push di date fordi new order back, make e take effect from January 2017.