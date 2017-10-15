Oscars board don drive Weinstein comot

Image copyright PA Image example Big people for Hollywod don hail wetin di Oscars board do but others say ma ke di Academy do di same thing against other members.

Di Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences don vote to comot di film producer Harvey Weinstein from dia board.

Na dem dey organise popular film award, Oscars, and members include top people for Hollywood like Tom Hanks and Whoopi Goldberg.

Dis one mean say Weinstein no go fit dey vote again for nominees or winners during di Oscars.

Films wey Weinstein produce don received more than 300 Oscar nominations and win 81.

Image copyright PA Image example Harvey Weinstein don produce some of di big films, wey include Pulp Fiction, di English Patient, and Shakespeare in Love wey win best Picture for 1999 Oscars.

For di statement wey di Academy carry come out, dem say di governors vote to remove Weinstein "no be just to separate demself from someone wey no deserve di respect of im colleagues but also to send message say time wey dem dey keep quiet for yeye behaviour and workplace harassment for inside di industry don dey over". di matter wey dey ground na serious problem wey no suppose get any place for our society."

Dis emergency meeting wey di board do, na after over twenty women don come out to accuse Harvey Weinstein say im harass dem for sex. Di women include big actress like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Rose McGowan.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na some of di women wey don accuse Weinstein. (L-R) Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Lea Seydoux, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino

Police for inside US and UK don begin investigate all dis accuse.

Weinstein wey be 65 years old, don apologise for some of im behaviour but say any of di woman wey e sleep with bin agree to sleep with am and e no force dem. E deny di accuse of sexual harassment, rape and sexual assault.

Oscar board drive am after im brother Bob Weinstein tell Hollywood Reporter say im brother dey "sick and no get shame and make dem kick am out" from di Academy.

One Filmmaker Woody Allen tell BBC dis thing wey dem say Weinstein do so dey very sad for everybody wey e affect plus Weinstein himself .