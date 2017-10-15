Image copyright PA

"Dis one fit be di biggest corporate bribery trial for history."

Government lawyers for Italy don carry case give senior executives for Royal Dutch Shell, oil company wey dey produce crude oil for Nigeria, on top how dem bribe government officials for Nigeria $1.1bn for di oil bloc OPL 245 for 2011.

Di people wey go face trial na Malcolm Brinded CBE, wey be di second most powerful person for di company when dem do di deal dat time.

Even Shell sef dey face bribery charge join di four people wey prosecutors don mention.

Dis case come after di company confess say dem know say di billion dollar payment wey dem give former Nigerian oil minister, Dan Etete, no go enter government pocket, but dem go use am settle people wey matter so dem go fit get wetin dem want.

One court for Paris, France don already sentence Etete for 2007 on top money laundering scandal. But dat one no stop Shell to still do business with am.

Global Witness and France Uncovered na im investigate for April come find say Shell ogas dem know say di $1.1bn wey dem give Etete na bribery money wey im go use wet ground. For many years, dem bin dey deny am, as dem say na Nigerian government dem give di money.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Shell don dey Nigeria for over 60 years

But di investigation wey comot come make dem change mouth, as dem gree say true-true, na Etete company Malabu dem follow do business.

Etete bin carry di OPL 245 oil bloc dash im own company when im be petroleum minister for Sani Abacha government.

For December, Milan Public Prosecutor accuse dem say dem change $520 million to cash to take pay former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, government members and other senior ogas dem.

Now, di Italian government lawyers don charge Brinded, who be former Head of Upstream for Shell, plus three others.

Brinded don step down from im position as Chairman of Board of Trustees because of di matter.

Olanrewaju Suraju, wey dey work for Human and Environmental Development Agenda of Nigeria talk say di case fit be di biggest case wey hammer company for history.

"Wetin dey happen don confirm say things no fit continue as before, time don reach make Dutch and British authorities follow wetin dey happen for Italy and question how big companies dem, dey do business."