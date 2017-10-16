Image copyright AFP Image example One of dis two faces na im fit become Liberia next President

Former world football star George Weah and Vice-President Joseph Boakai go contest extra election to decide who really win Liberia presidential election.

Liberia election commission talk say dem don count almost all results from di Tuesday 10 October election.

According to di result, so far, Mr Weah dey lead with 39%, while Mr Boakai dey second place with 29%.

Di second round election na wetin dem dey call "run-off election" - and e dey usually hold between di two candidates wey pack di most vote for di original election.

For dis run-off, e go clear who di people really want, whether na Oga Weah, or Oga Boakai.

Na 20 candidates bin contest di election to take over from Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, wey be Africa first woman president and winner of Nobel Peace Prize.

E no reach 5% of polling stations wey never declare results, and lawyer Charles Brumskine dey third place with 9.8% from di results wey come out.

Na who be dis two candidates?

Image copyright AFP Image example Mr George Weah na senator for Montserrado County for Liberia

George Weah, dey 51 years old:

Im be Former Fifa World Footballer of the Year

Former Liberia president Charles Taylor wey dey prison now for UK, dey support am

Taylor's former wife, Jewel Howard Taylor, na im dey contest as Vice President to George Weah

Image copyright AFP Image example Vice-President Joseph Boakai say Liberians wan see better development

Joseph Boakai, dey 73 years old: