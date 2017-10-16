Liberia: Na George Weah and Joseph Boakai go contest run-off presidential election
Former world football star George Weah and Vice-President Joseph Boakai go contest extra election to decide who really win Liberia presidential election.
Liberia election commission talk say dem don count almost all results from di Tuesday 10 October election.
According to di result, so far, Mr Weah dey lead with 39%, while Mr Boakai dey second place with 29%.
Di second round election na wetin dem dey call "run-off election" - and e dey usually hold between di two candidates wey pack di most vote for di original election.
For dis run-off, e go clear who di people really want, whether na Oga Weah, or Oga Boakai.
Na 20 candidates bin contest di election to take over from Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, wey be Africa first woman president and winner of Nobel Peace Prize.
E no reach 5% of polling stations wey never declare results, and lawyer Charles Brumskine dey third place with 9.8% from di results wey come out.
Na who be dis two candidates?
George Weah, dey 51 years old:
- Im be Former Fifa World Footballer of the Year
- Former Liberia president Charles Taylor wey dey prison now for UK, dey support am
- Taylor's former wife, Jewel Howard Taylor, na im dey contest as Vice President to George Weah
Joseph Boakai, dey 73 years old:
- Im get guy name wey bi "Sleepy Joe" because people notice say im dey alway sleep for public events
- But im say na lie... say im dey sleep but say im be dreamer
- Boakai don be Vice-president under di current president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf since 2005
- Madam Johnson-Sirleaf say wetin she don achieve no dey enough so Oga Boakai "get plenty things wey im fit achieve"