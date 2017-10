Dem no support media player for your device 'If to say Fela no sing, dem for talk say na today Nigeria begin spoil'

Prophet, legend, hero, King of Afrobeats; all na di different names wey di young and old dey call Fela Anikulapo-Kuti for di 2017 Felabration.

Felabration na special occasion to take celebrate di life and times of di singer birthday and this year na di 20th one, after im die for August 1997.

BBC Pidgin tori person Daniel Semeniworima talk with plenty people wey go di Felabration for jolification, including Femi Kuti, wey be Fela first son.

Femi say if to say (im Papa) Fela no sing, dem for talk say na today Nigeria begin spoil.