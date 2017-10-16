Somalia attack: Turkey don fly 40 wey injure

Image example Rescue work dey go on, as authorities dey recover more dead bodi

Turkey government don send medicine and plane wey carry 40 victims wey injure well-well for di bomb blasts dis weekend wey don kill up to 300 people.

BBC tori person Ahmed Adan say na Turkey capital wey be Istanbul dem don fly di people go.

Dem dey receive treatment after wetin be di deadliest attack for Somalia since di civil war start. Di blasts bin target market for Mogadishu.

Tori be say Turkey Health Minister na im lead di plane come wey waka to help Somalia.

Doctors full di plane, and on dia way back, dem carry di victims.

Image example People still dey receive treatment for hospital

Turkey na di first country to help Somalia, according to Somalia foreign minister wey be Yusuf Garad Omar.

Di Turkish minister for health still take time visit some people wey tanda for Hospital.

For di capital, people still dey shock, as some of dem still dey find dia loved ones wey miss. Others dey visit hospital to check if na die dia family members don die.

So far, na 111 people dem don fit identify, and di families don bury dem. But e reach 165 dead bodi wey dem no fit identify; dis ones go get mass burial, according to wetin Somalia government News Agency, SONNA talk.

Tori be say, di number of those wey die fit increase, because of di high number of people wey dey injured.

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, don speak against di attack, and im blame Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab. But no group don claim say dem dey responsible for di attack.