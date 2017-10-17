Kenya elections: Opposition cancel today protest

Kenya opposition parties no go enter street today because dem wan visit their supporters wey police injure during Monday protests; dis na according to statement wey dem write.

Image copyright Reuters Image example President Uhuru Kenyatta, wey bin win di August election wey court cancel, say judges do 'judicial coup.'

Na local media say di National Super Alliance (Nasa) cancel di demonstrations against di country electoral commission wey suppose happen today, to allow dem "visit victims of police brutality across di country."

Nasa leader Raila Odinga im talk-talk person wey be Dennis Onyango dis one wey dem dey take today off na "temporary step to allow us attend to di supporters wey chop beating and injury and di families wey their person bin die, after police and those wey get power take force handle protesters and Nasa leaders."

But dem add say di protests all over di country go resume again on Wednesday.

Nasa don take mouth wash police, say dem use heavy hand to stop protesters to gather.

Tori be say during Monday protest for Kisumu, one student die from gunshot.

Kenya Election: Which levels?

Part of wetin Nasa want na make dem change plenty officials wey dey for Kenya Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), wey dey put eye inside all election matter.

But as all dis one dey happen, IEBC chief officer Ezra Chiloba don tell BBC tori person Dickens Olewe say im no go step down, because e get responsibility to di people of Kenya.

Dem suppose repeat di presidential election on 26 October; di main opposition candidate, Raila Odinga don say im no go follow do di election.

Presidency sef don talk dem own

Na early today na im Deputy President William Ruto say dem no get problem at all, if those wey dey in charge of di election gree to do di things wey di opposition want.

"If dem wan talk with di other side because dem dey plan to comot one worker or dis other worker or to change one supplier...so long as elcetions go still dey ground, we go participate," na wetin Mr Ruto tell tori people.