"Everybodi na human being."

Yinka Lawanson na artist wey don dey do show inside prison, since nine years.

Every-every year, di prisoners dem go dance, chop and sing with di 33-year-old man wey im stage name na Lamboginny.

For im latest show, BBC Pidgin waka follow go Kirikiri Medium Security prison for Lagos, Nigeria.

Na so some prisoner sing all di song, dey jollificate dey go; sotay some of dem sef perform for stage with Lamboginny.