Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nnamdi Kanu dey miss for Nigeria since September 2017

Na today be di trial against di leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, but di man wey dey accused of treason against Nigeria never come out for public since weeks.

Nobody don carry eye see Mr Kanu since September, after court for di capital, Abuja approve wetin Nigeria Army bin talk say im group, di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) na terrorist organization.

E no dey clear how im trial go waka.

Di IPOB Leader bin don spend like 18 months inside prison before one High Court for bin give am bail for April dis year.

Na dat time di court put 17 October as di date to begin im case on top charges wey concern treason against Nigeria, attack against government security and so on.

Meanwhile tori be say Army don talk say dem no know where Mr Kanu dey, but im relatives dey point hand back say dia broda dey inside secret cell, after dem attack im family house on 14 September.

Mr Kanu lawyer wey be Ifeanyi Ejiofor, dey halla say na only Nigeria army know where im client dey now.

But Orji-Uzor Kalu, one before-before Governor for di eastern Nigeria state Abia bin tell local media dat same time say di IPOB leader dey London.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Some Igbos for south-east of the country dey demand say dem wan comot Nigeria go form dia own country.

Wetin IPOB Be?

Dis na separatist group wey call demself Indigenous People of Biafra - dem wan break away from Nigeria to form dia own country; Biafra.

IPOB people dey feel say since after Nigeria 1967 civil war, dia region for south-east side no dey develop as dem want am, so na to separate from Nigeria na im dem see as di only choice dem get.

Na mainly five of di 36 states for Nigeria wey be Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra na im IPOB dey hope to take form Biafra country one day.

But now, Nigeria government don ban IPOB, still call dem terrorist organization.