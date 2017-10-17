Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire wan improve relationship

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire dey share boundary

Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire don form committee to arrange as dem go do di decision of di International Tribunal for di Law of di Sea.

Di tribunal rule last month say Ghana no violate Ivorian water boundary wen dem dey find oil and dem no suppose pay to repair anything.

BBC tori person Thomas Naadi talk say nobodi know who dey di join-join committee, but President Akufo Addo of Ghana and Alhassan Ouattara of Cote d'Ivoire say dem wan do wetin di tribunal don talk.

Di two of dem don sign one kain agreement and some things wey dey inside na to join hand to strengthen cooperation for dia defence plus security; to reduce human trafficking, money laundering and sale of gun.

All dis dey happen after President Alhassan Ouattara bin visit Ghana for two days.

Dem also wan improve dia relationship to make sure say di cocoa industry dey well.

Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana na number one and two for cocoa production for di world.

Another thing wey dem wan put eye for na illegal mining wey don affect Rivers like Bia and Tano.