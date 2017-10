Image copyright BBC World Service Newsday programme Image example Roselyn Akombe say di palava don reach sotay she no feel safe enough to go back house

Election matter for Kenya don pass be careful, sotay one senior member of di country electoral commission (IEBC) don run for her life go US.

Dis IEBC na di Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Roselyn Akombe tell BBC say di IEBC dey under political "siege", as dem no dey fit agree on anything, and de no dey fit take decision.

Her mind na say all dis one fit cause palava wey go mean say Kenya fresh election for 26 October fit no dey credible.

Na for interview with di BBC Newsday programme na im she say: "e dey very possible say di mistake wey some of di presiding officer make during di last election, go repeat demself."

Ms Akombe dey for New York; she say she run go there because she dey fear well-well, after dem don threaten her up and down on top dis election.

Na last week na im opposition leader Raila Odinga say im no go contest for next week presidential run-off election.

Di Supreme Court bin cancel di original 8 August election wey dem bin declare President Uhuru Kenyatta as winner, after dem find say di thing no go smooth.

Na IEBC bin say Mr Kenyatta win with 1.4 million votes - or 54% of all di vote, while Mr Odinga carry di remaining 45%.

But Ms Akombe don say as things dey so, IEBC never do all di things wey dem suppose do to make sure say na correct elections go happen.

Dis na because some members dey make decisions because of party wey dem like, instead make dem first talk which way better pass.

She still say Commissioners and other IEBC workers don get plenty-plenty trouble from peple wey get leg inside politics and even protesters.

E don reach where people wey no gree show dia face dey threaten her, and di heat dey too much sotay she don resign.

"I never feel di kain fear wey I feel for my own country...I no feel safe enough to dey able to go home," na wetin she talk.

So far, di IEBC never come out talk anything on top dis matter.

Na IEBC say President Uhuru Kenyatta bin win di 8 August election with 54% of all di vote.

Raila Odinga, wey dey lead di opposition - di National Super Alliance (Nasa) - talk last week say: "We don look everything, decide say di IEBC no ready to change di way dem dey do things, or replace dia workers."

"Di way things dey look, di 6 October election go dey worse than di last one."

Mr Odinga don dey organise different protests against IEBC.

But im opponent President Kenyatta say im dey ready to go ahead with di fresh election.

"We no get problem to go back, do elections. We dey sure say we go get more votes than di last time."