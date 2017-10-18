Image copyright Instagram: @davidoofficial Image example Davido na award-winning Nigerian singer wey popular well-well

Police don tell BBC News Pidgin say dem no fit use dia mouth confirm say Afrobeat musician, Davido, dey free from all di charge wey dey against am on top wetin happen when im friend Tagbo Umeike die.

Di singer dey under investigation, after Tagbo die on 3 October, because dat night photo and short video for social media show say di two of dem bin dey jolly together.

Now, local and social media for Nigeria don carry new tori from one of Davido Lawyer wey be Bobo F. Ajudua, wey claim say police don di free singer to go about im business, on to say im no dey guilty of di murder allegations against am.

But Lagos Police Public Relations Officer Olarinde Famous-Cole tell tori person Daniel Semeniworima today say im no dey aware say police don clear Davido.

"We still dey investigate di matter," na wetin Mr Famous-Cole talk.

Na on 12 October na im Lagos Commissioner of Police Imohimi Edgal bin tell tori people for Nigeria say di Afrobeat musician dey lie for di matter.

Meanwhile, Davido release statement and CCTV video di next day, wey im say im wan use prove say im no sabi anything concerning how im friend take die.

Before police chook eye for di matter, Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma wey be Tagbo girlfriend first accuse Davido, say im know something about Tagbo death.