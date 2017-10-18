Kenya: Confusion follow as Roselyn Akombe resign

Image example Mrs Akombe say e no possible for free and fair election to happen

Electoral commissioner Roselyn Akombe resignation don add more fire to di tension wey already dey inside Kenya. In fact you fit say di country dey under siege now.

As di IEBC commissioner say she no do again, plenty question dey ground now, wey Kenya people never get answer for.

Na more and more drama dey show as Kenya election na just eight days remain, and e be like say everyday carry new palava follow body.

Roselyn Akombe resign abi she no resign?

Although Ms Akombe release statement from New York, US wey say she don resign, di law wey make di commission (IEBC Act Article 7A subsection 1b) say for Commissioner to resign, di person must write letter to di President say dem no wan do again.

As di mata dey ground now, no confirmation to show say she give President Uhuru Kenyatta her resignation letter.

Sabi people say if she no follow di correct process to resign as commissioner, dat one go mean say she still be commissioner even if she no dey di country.

Meanwhile, IEBC chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati say election go still happen on October 26.

He say e no go fit move forward if im commission dey divided, as e no wan dey responsible for di division of di country.

Mr Chebukati add say e go good make all di political parties come together to do meeting because if di people see dia leaders together, e go help calm tension.

But some of di political parties dey vex say na now IEBC dey notice dem.

Dem say, since dis fight-fight start na only Jubilee and National Super Alliance (NASA) parties dem dey put plenty eye on top of.

Election go happen abi e no go happen?

President Kenyatta Jubilee party no wan hear; dem still dey talk say election must happen on 26 October.

But opposition party NASA dey say as things dey now, election no suppose hold in eight days time.

Image copyright Reuters

Different lawyers dey give different arguments; one wey be Sekuo Owino say as long as election no happen, then Mr Kenyatta go remain president.

But now, di President dey try sign Bill wey go change how election dey be. Di ruling party say e go help solve some of di palava wey Supreme Court say na make dem cancel di August 8 presidential election.

How area be?

Tension dey ground; for Kisumu county on Wednesday, election commission field officers wey dey do training bin run for dia life.

Tori be say Kisumu senator Fred Outa carry some people go pursue dem comot from where dem dey do di training.

Dis one join to some of di reasons wey Ms Akombe say decide say she no do again. She say some field officers dey complain say dem no feel safe, especially for four counties, Nairobi, Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay.

For im speech on 17 October na im President Kenyatta tell im country people say no matter dia religion or tribe, make dem try cool dia belle.

E say make Kenya people pray for di country on Sunday.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga never talk anything.