Di opposition coalition also want make dem return di two term president policy

Opposition for Togo plan to march go parliament as dem continue their call say make President Faure Gnassingbe resign.

Opposition parties don say dem go enter street for two days, starting from Wednesday 18 October to Thursday 19 October.

If dem go ahead, e mean say dem dey bone government order from last week wey ban protest during di week.

Na four people die for inside violence on Tuesday 17 October.

Togo Protest: Wetin we know

Tension full ground as young people block road and police dey fire teargas dey go.

Government and Human rights group report say two young people die and two soldiers wey dem burn to death, after dem arrest one Imam wey dey close to di opposition.

Togo security minister Colonel Yark Damehame defend di arrest, say di Imam dey preach violence and hatred.