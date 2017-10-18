Kenya Election: Why Roselyn Akombe run

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Roselyn Akombe na senior official for Kenya electoral commission.

Di world wake up on Wednesday to tori say Roselyn Akombe, wey be senior electoral commissioner for Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for Kenya, leave her work run go US.

Dis one na as di country dey prepare for election wey dey just eight days away, and tension full ground.

Roselyn don come out to talk wetin make her take dis big decision to leave her work and di country:

Security

She talk say her life dey for danger and her brother don dey receive threats too.

She give example of di ICT manager for di electoral commission, Chris Msando, wey dem kill about a week before di August 8 election, as di main reason why she take all di threat serious.

Ms Akombe talk say she even dey fear for di life of di staff inside di commission for dia capital, Nairobi, and for di areas wey opposition supporters don promise to disturb di election wen dem wan re-do.

Division inside IEBC

She say unity no dey di electoral commission, say dem dey divided and na dis one dey add more problem to di palava wen don already dey ground before.

As she take talk am: "E dey hard to continue to dey attend plenary meeting where di commissioners go come ready to vote for who dem support and no be to discuss di matter wey dey for ground."

IEBC no dey ready

She believe say di election commission no dey ready to organise "free, fair, and better election" next week.

She talk say make dem talk true give people and no hide di problem wey dey face dem.

Meanwhile di Chairman for Kenyan Electoral Commission Wafula Chebukati don talk say im dey disappointed as she comot, say she be one of dia finest brains.