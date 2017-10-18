Nigeria: Militants don kidnap four UK citizens

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di UK citizens wey dem kidnap bin dey help di community people with free medical care.

Some group of people wey dem dey suspect say dem be militants don kidnap four UK citizens for Niger Delta wey be di oil region for Nigeria. Na police and community leaders dey talk dis one.

One of di local community leaders talk say di UK citizens bin dey work for di Burutu area of Delta state wey dey for Southern Nigeria.

Di police talk talk person for Delta state Andrew Aniamaka say na on Friday dem kidnap dem. Aniamaka talk say two of di victims wey dem kidnap na husband and wife.

Another community leader, Chief Theo Fakama talk say di four victims bin don dey give di community people free medical and religious help.

Fakama say di community people no happy at all about di kidnapping because di kidnap victims don dey help dem for many years.

Aniamaka talk say di victims no tell authorities say dem dey around. Aniamaka feel say na one militant group wey call demself Karowei wey don dey operate for di area for some time now, na dem do di kidnapping.

Aniamaka still say immediately di militants land around 2am, dem carry di victims go inside di creek. Im believe say na there di kidnap victims don dey since five days now.

Kidnapping na serious problem for Niger Delta region of Nigeria wey get plenty oil.