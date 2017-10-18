Image copyright Reuters Image example Di bomb attack na im worse pass for Somalia in 10 years

Plenty people don enter street on Wednesday for Somalia capital Mogadishu, to protest di bomb attack wey kill more than 300 and injure so many others.

People for di crowd - most of dem young women and men - wear red cloth for head to march against militant group al-Shabaab wey dem say dey responsible for di Mogadishu attack even as all business for di city close down.

"We reject al-Shabaab, we reject dis bad thing dem don do," na some of di words wey di people carry sing.

Dem also dey march in support of people di attack affect even as di city Mayor Thabit Adbi don call for unity, as im say "we must free di city wey grave full."

E be like say di march no bi peaceful one, as local report bi say people don injure, including pregnant woman, as police open fire on top people wey dey waka go di site of di attack.

Di country Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khayre, go follow some of di people wey don gather for Banadir Stadium, talk.

Some people dey say di bomb attack na like dia own 9-11 for US, even as dem dey vex because di matter no get di global attention e suppose get.