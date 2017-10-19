'Why we like India pass China' - US

Image copyright Reuters Image example As US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson na very senior oga for Donald Trump government

US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, don talk say im country wan increase di join-bodi levels wey dem dey do with India, even if na China get more power for inside Asia.

As im dey talk for meeting of di Center for Strategic and International Studies for Washington, im describe India as "partner" for wetin im call "strategic relationship."

Mr. Tillerson add say US no go get di same kind of relationship with China, wey dem see as society wey no dey practice democracy.

Di US official talk say Beijing sometimes dey act outside international conventions, wey mean say dem no dey follow wetin all world countries don agree.

Mr. Tillerson even use South China Sea quarrel as example of wetin e dey talk about.

Dis talk just dey come, before Mr. Tillerson go visit India next week.

Image copyright Reuters Image example China get one of di biggest economy for dis world

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump go visit some countries inside Asia, including China next month.

Di US Secretary of State say as US dey find way to get reasonable relationship with China, dem no go waste time to go tough with di country if dem no respect dia neighbours.