Image copyright Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate

Nigeria wan begin pay pension to police officer dem wey support Biafra, fight during di 1967 civil war.

According to di government office wey be Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, na 162 officers and 57 family members wey dem never pay death benefits na im dem go pay di first batch.

Na President Muhammadu Buhari approve di payment on Wednesday 18 October, for inside di capital Abuja.

Dis police officers na di ones when Nigeria bin sack because dem go join Biafra dey fight, but di Presidential Amnesty wey President, Olusegun Obasanjo announce on 29 May, 2000 na im change di sack to retirement.

Nigeria bin suffer civil war war between July 1967 and January 1970 and for dat time dem bin sack some Nigerian soldiers, Police and Paramilitary Officer dem wey change loyalty go join Biafra to fight against Nigeria for di war.

Di payment go start on Friday 20 October, 2017 for Enugu, Eastern Nigeria.