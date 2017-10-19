Kenya: Kenyatta no gree go talk-talk meeting

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta don raise shoulder up, say im no go attend today meeting wey di chairman of di electoral commission call between im ruling party and di opposition.

Image copyright TONY KARUMBA Image example Wafula Chebukati dey try quench any bad belle between di candidates before di October 26 elections happen

Di IEBC chairman wey be Wafula Chebukati say e go hard for Kenya to hold elections wey everybodi go fit trust on 26 October.

Na dis one make Mr Chebukati say make political leaders do meeting, join head talk about wetin dem go fit do.

Dis IEBC wey be Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission bin set di meeting for 11:30GMT inside Nairobi.

Na only opposition leader Raila Odinga na im show face; Mr. Chebukati confirm with tweet say dem discuss election matters.

Im say e dey hope say e go fit meet with President Kenyatta, so dat everyodi go fit meet after.

Dis meeting wey Chebukati dey raise alarm about dey come after one of di IEBC commissioner run for her like go New York, US. Roselyn Akombe say she pick race because people dey threaten her life, and next week elections no go pure.

Kenya: Confusion follow as Roselyn Akombe resign

Image copyright IEBC Image example Roselyn Akombe bin dey work with IEBC before fear make her run go New York, US

Na on Wednesday during campaign rally for Saboti na im Kenyatta say di most important thing na for Kenyans to go vote on di day wey dem don mark as election.

"We no get time to tell di IEBC wetin to do. We wanmake dem prepare things, do dat Kenyans fit vote on di 26th," na wetin im talk.

Na last week Mr Odinga say im no go contest for di run-off election because things never change for di IEBC.

Im don dey call for mass protests on election day, and people dey fear say dis one fit cause serious fight-fight.

Mr Odinga say as im withdraw, dis one suppose force di commission to start new 90-day electoral cycle, wey dem go ask for candidates to nominate demself again. But di election board say di vote go waka as e suppose be.

Kenya Supreme Court bin cancel di result of di original 8 August election, say things no dey smooth and palava dey; dis na after IEBC don declare President Kenyatta as winner.